Euro zone bond yields jump after Powell's hawkish comments

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday as investors priced in more aggressive monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve to tame rising inflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with inflation, saying it might move "more aggressively" to raise rates to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose 6 bps to 0.506% by 1033 GMT, after hitting its highest since October 2018 at 0.526%. DE10YT=RR

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 bps to 2.346%, after touching its highest since May 2019 at 2.361%. US10YT=RR

"The Fed is definitely in the driving seat of global fixed income market," said Rohan Khanna, macro rates strategist at UBS. "But we are very well priced for the ECB as we have 50 basis points hike this year."

Money markets are pricing in around 190 bps of U.S. interest rate hikes by year-end, including an 80% chance of 50 bps in May, which would bring the 2022 rate increase to 215 bps. IRPR

They also bet on around 50 bps of rate hikes by the European Central Bank by December 2022.

"But, if the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues, we don't know where oil prices will eventually settle," Khanna added. "If inflation continues to surprise on the upside, the pressure on central banks will remain high."

Investors will be watching for any positive signal from Ukraine, but the question of territory could remove any chance of an agreement to end the war.

Deutsche Bank analysts flagged that the pace of tightening in the U.S. is potentially faster than anything else in the last three decades.

They also pointed to Powell having noted that "in 1965, 1984 and 1994, the Fed was able to raise rates without triggering a recession, and pointed out that others were not induced by monetary policy."

The ECB’s president Christine Lagarde made clear on Monday that the world's two top central banks will move out of sync in the foreseeable future, but more hawkish comments suggested that rate hikes might be needed this year.

"If the ECB really wants to be more patient compared to the Fed it will have to use all its communication skills to try and calm the market down," UBS' Khanna argued.

The spread between German and U.S. 10-year yields widened one bps to 183.5 bps. DE10US10=R

"What is clearer is that (the Fed’s hawkish turn) has implications for bond demand far away from the U.S. shores,” ING analysts said in a research note.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 6.5 bps, after hitting its highest since April 2020 at 2.06%; the spread between Italian and German yields widened to 152 bps. IT10YT=RRDE10IT10=R

The European Union received over 63 billion euros of demand for a new 10-year bond backing its coronavirus recovery fund, which will raise 10 billion euros, up from the 8 billion euros initially announced, according to a lead manager.

The EU also received 31 billion euros of demand for a 15-year bond backing its SURE unemployment scheme that will raise 2.17 billion euros, according to the lead manager.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.