Euro zone bond yields jump after Credit Suisse secures $54 bln lifeline

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose sharply on Thursday morning after beleaguered European lender Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss Central Bank to shore up liquidity.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR was last up 36 basis points (bps) at 2.737% as investors sold government debt, which is seen as a safe haven at times of stress. Yields move inversely to prices.

The 2-year yield, which is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations, plunged 54 bps on Wednesday. The European Central Bank is due to set interest rates later on Thursday.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR rose 17 bps to 2.285%. Italy's 2-year bond yield IT2YT=RR was up 14 bps to 3.246%.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.