Euro zone bond yields jump after Bank of Japan tweaks policy

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Yields on euro zone government bonds surged on Friday after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by tweaking monetary policy, potentially making Japanese assets more attractive to domestic investors.

The BoJ maintained guidance allowing the 10-year yield to move 0.5% around the 0% target, but said those would now be "references" rather than "rigid limits".

Japan's 10-year bond yield JP10YT=RR climbed to a nine-year high of 0.579% and last traded at 0.574%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The change jolted euro zone bonds, with the yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year bond DE10YT=RR rising more than 10 basis points (bps) to 2.554%. It was last up 8 bps at 2.518%.

Japanese investors hold large amounts of foreign debt thanks to a history of high savings and low domestic interest rates, which has sent Japanese money abroad in search of returns.

Some analysts worry that a jump in Japanese bond yields could make domestic assets look more attractive, causing an exodus of Japanese investors from Europe and the United States.

France's 10-year yield FR10YT=RR jumped as high as 3.122% and was last up 10 bps at 3.087% as prices fell.

Commerzbank analysts said Japanese investors held more than 160 billion euros ($175.49 billion) of long-term French debt securities at the end of 2022, and around 60 billion euros each of long-term German and Dutch debt securities.

Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank, said in a note to clients that the BoJ's decision was therefore driving up 10-year euro zone bond yields on Friday.

Investors were also digesting preliminary July inflation readings for euro zone countries.

The data showed that price growth in France cooled slightly more than expected to 5% in July, from 5.3% in June.

Spanish inflation, adjusted to compare across the euro zone, came in at 2.1% in July. That was up from 1.6% in June and higher than the 1.6% level economists had expected it to stay at.

Yields were also bouncing back after falling slightly on Thursday as the European Central Bank raised interest rates to 3.75% but refused to say whether it would hike again in September.

Shorter-dated bonds were much calmer, with Germany's two-year yield DE2YT=RR roughly flat at 3.22%

Despite the initial reaction in longer-dated bonds, Rieger said Commerzbank does not expect "a more lasting structural sell-off on the back of today's BoJ decision".

He said a key consideration for Japanese investors is the cost of hedging its currency risk when investing abroad.

Those costs have been very high recently, due to quirks in the shape of euro zone yield curves, and have therefore already caused Japanese investors to sell large amounts of foreign bonds.

Separate data showed that the French economy grew 0.5% in the second quarter, significantly more than the 0.1% expansion analysts expected.

