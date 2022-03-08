Euro zone bond yields, inflation expectations jump again

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Most euro zone government bond yields rose sharply on Tuesday, as a key gauge of long-term euro zone market inflation expectations jumped to its highest level since late 2013.

Oil prices, trading at $126 a barrel, have surged 30% since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, boosting investors' inflation expectations.

The five-year, five-year, breakeven inflation forward, an inflation measure tracked by the European Central Bank, rose to as high as 2.2342% EUIL5YF5Y=R, its highest since the end of 2013.

Across the euro area, sovereign bond yields also rose sharply.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was last up almost 10 basis points on the day at 0.08% DE10YT=RR, moving back out of negative-yield territory.

"The market has made up its mind that the ECB would look through this latest energy-induced spike in consumer prices," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank, noting that European Central Bank rate-hike expectations have been pushed back even as inflation expectations surge.

"It may well be the case that the ECB is getting cold feet about its plans to officially initiate policy normalisation this week," he added.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday.

Rising inflation expectations have boosted demand for inflation-linked debt as investors seek protection from rising price pressures, triggering a fresh slide in real or inflation-adjust bond yields on Monday.

On Tuesday, the yield on Germany's two-year inflation-linked bond yield briefly touched a fresh record low at -5.746% DE2YIL=RR.

Prior to events in Ukraine, the ECB had been widely tipped to dial back stimulus more quickly to contain price pressures -- euro zone inflation is running at a record high 5.8%.

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has unleashed uncertainty, while the surge in energy prices is expected to deal a blow to the euro zone economy by squeezing consumption.

The negative impact of the conflict on the euro zone economy could be as much as 1.5% of gross domestic product, said BlueBay Asset Management CIO Mark Dowding.

"The degree of the downgrade to growth is material and that hit becomes bigger if the war escalates," he said.

"We have the ECB meeting on Thursday and given short-term uncertainty, they may want to kick the can down the road a couple of months before rolling back asset purchases more quickly and signalling a faster path to rate rises."

