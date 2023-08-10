Euro zone bond yields inch up after US consumer inflation

By Joice Alves

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - European bond yields inched higher after an initial dip and the euro briefly extended gains on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices increased moderately in July.

Headline and core consumer prices both rose by 0.2% in July, for an annual gain of 3.2% and 4.7%, respectively.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation at 3.3% and core inflation at 4.8%.

"Markets are now increasingly going to expect the Fed to make its 'high rates for longer than you expect' its central communication mantra at the Jackson Hole meeting and until the U.S. economy sees the end of this 3%-plus inflation situation," said Florian Ielpo, head of macro, multi asset group at Lombard Odier Asset Management.

The 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR, the euro zone benchmark, was last up 2 basis points (bps) at 2.48%, after falling after the data was released.

The dollar briefly extended its declines after the data, with the euro EUR=EBS climbing as much as 0.8% to $1.1065. The common currency was last up 0.37% at $1.1016.

Sterling rose 0.2% to $1.2746 GBP=D3, after surging to its highest level since Aug 1.

In a choppy trading after the U.S. data release, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index was last up 0.7%, hitting a one-week high.

Madison Faller, Global Investment Strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, said the numbers were not a game changer.

“It looks like the Fed is still at or nearing the end of its tightening cycle. To us, that means that the 60/40 is here to stay.”

(Reporting by Joice Alves and Markets Breaking News team, writing by Joice Alves; editing by Danilo Masoni and Tomasz Janowski)

((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @joiceal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.