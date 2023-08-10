News & Insights

Euro zone bond yields inch up after U.S. CPI inflation

August 10, 2023 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by Breaking News team for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - European bond yields inched higher after an initial dip and the euro briefly extended gains on Thursday after milder-than-feared July consumer prices data fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its aggressive rate hike cycle.

The consumer price index (CPI) for July increased 0.2%, after a similar rise in June. In the 12 months through July, the CPI climbed 3.2%, after rising 3.0% in the previous month.

The benchmark 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR was last up 2.5 basis points (bps) at 2.49%. It was up 1 basis point right before data.

The dollar briefly declined after the data, with the euro EUR=EBS climbing as much as 0.8% to $1.1065. The common currency was last at $1.1033 with the pound at $1.2775 GBP=D3 both largely where they were before the release.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX briefly spiked to a session high after the data, but fell back and was last up 0.5%.

