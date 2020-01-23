Euro zone bond yields inch down as ECB gets set to launch key review

Government bond yields across the euro zone nudged down on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the European Central Bank, which is set to launch a broad policy review that is likely to redefine its inflation goal.
