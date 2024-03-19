News & Insights

Euro zone bond yields hold steady as BOJ ends negative rates

March 19, 2024 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Harry Robertson. for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were little changed on Tuesday, with the focus of global markets on the Bank of Japan, which ended eight years of negative interest rates.

** Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last up less than 1 basis point (bp) at 2.462%.

** The 10-year yield has risen over the past week as U.S. economic data has come in stronger than expected, causing investors to rein in bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

** Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR was also up less than 1 bp at 2.923%.

** The BOJ set the overnight call rate as its new policy rate and decided to guide it in a range of 0-0.1%. Its key rate previously stood at -0.1%.

** Analysts told Reuters that rates would most likely have to rise further before Japanese investors started pulling out of foreign bond markets to return cash home.

