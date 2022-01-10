Euro zone bond yields hold near multi-year peaks with eyes on cbanks

Euro zone bond yields clung to recent peaks on Monday, with benchmark German government borrowing costs holding near 2-1/2-year highs, as expectations for Federal Reserve policy tightening kept global debt markets on edge.

By 0800 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was almost flat on the day at -0.032%, having risen as far as -0.031% last week, its highest since May 2019 DE10YT=RR.

Italy's 10-year yield was up 1.2 bp to 1.33%, a new high since July 2020. IT10YT=RR

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields continued trending up, rising 3.6 bps to a new two-year high US10YT=RR.

