Euro zone bond yields hold near multi-year peaks with eyes on cbanks

By 0800 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was almost flat on the day at -0.032%, having risen as far as -0.031% last week, its highest since May 2019 DE10YT=RR.

Italy's 10-year yield was up 1.2 bp to 1.33%, a new high since July 2020. IT10YT=RR

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields continued trending up, rising 3.6 bps to a new two-year high US10YT=RR.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Tomasz Janowski)

