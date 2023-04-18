Euro zone bond yields hit one-month high as investors eye more rate hikes

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose to their highest levels in more than a month on Tuesday, before slipping back slightly, as investors braced for more interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank.

Yields tumbled in mid-March as U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and UBS took over Credit Suisse, causing investors to snap up safe-haven bonds and dial down their expectations for further central bank rate increases.

Yet yields - which move inversely to prices - have now regained their mid-March levels as the banking jitters have calmed and central bankers have made clear that inflation is still the number one problem.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, rose to 2.502%, its highest since March 15.

It was last down by less than 1 basis point (bp) at 2.472%, having dipped after survey data showed that German investor sentiment unexpectedly fell in April.

Germany's two-year yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose to 2.909%, also its highest since March 15. It was last up 1 bp at 2.881%.

Investors were also gauging the likely impact of stronger-than-expected Chinese economic growth, which came in at 4.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, according to figures released on Tuesday.

Jussi Hiljanen, head of rates strategy at lender SEB, said comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials had pushed up global bond yields. U.S. moves impact Europe, given the power of the American economy and financial system.

"The messages from central banks have been very hawkish lately, obviously from the Fed especially late last week," he said.

Fed official Christopher Waller on Friday said the rate hikes so far "haven't made much progress" and that more are needed.

Hiljanen added: "When it comes to the ECB it's pretty much the same thing. There has been a core of hawks - very vocal over the last few weeks."

ECB official Robert Holzmann has explicitly called for a 50 bps rate hike in May, although other policymakers have urged more caution. Interest rates currently stand at 3%, up 350 bps since July 2022.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR climbed to 4.347%, the highest since March 10. It last stood 4 bps lower at 4.282%.

According to pricing in derivatives markets, traders think there's a roughly 62% chance of a 25 bps rate hike at the next ECB meeting in May, and a 38% chance of 50 bps.

They expect rates to rise to just below 3.8% by November. As banks wobbled in mid-to-late March, traders expected rates to peak at around 3%.

