Euro zone bond yields hit new highest in over a decade before FOMC minutes

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields hit their highest levels in over a decade on Wednesday on expectations for further monetary tightening as investors waited for minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Recent data from the United States and euro area has shown surprising resilience, while the growth outlook in China is more robust and less uncertain than expected just a few months ago.

At the same time, central banks' campaign against inflation has a way to go as consumer spending on services and tight labour markets keep price pressures high.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the single currency bloc, was down 0.5 basis points (bps) to 2.535%, after hitting its highest since August 2011 at 2.57%.

The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes from its Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2023, meeting at 1900 GMT.

Euro area wages are catching up after rapid inflation eroded their purchasing power, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said, adding the central bank was monitoring wage growth "very, very closely".

New Zealand's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points to a more than 14-year high of 4.75% on Wednesday and said it expected to keep tightening further.

"The ongoing rotation of consumer spending is fueling tight labour markets and hot services inflation," Citi analysts led by Nathan Sheets said.

"By our reckoning, global headline inflation is still running somewhere in the 6-7% range, well above central bank targets," they added.

German business morale improved in February for the fourth consecutive month, adding to signs that Europe's largest economy is recovering despite the energy crisis and high inflation.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to policy rate expectations, briefly hit a fresh 14-year high of 2.971%. It was last down 1 bps at 2.942%.

Italy's 2-year yield IT2YT=RR set a new 10-1/2 year high of 3.629%, and was last up 3.5 bps at 3.601%.

"Markets and probably also the ECB are underestimating the delayed impact on the economy of the unprecedented monetary tightening we have seen," said Guy Miller, chief market strategist and head of macroeconomics at Zurich Insurance.

"We see the ECB raising by 50 bps in March and 25 bps in May. I don’t think it can go any further," he added.

Deutsche Bank has lifted its forecast for where the European Central Bank's key rate will rise to in this tightening cycle to 3.75% from 3.25%.

The business climate in France improved slightly in February compared to January, while German consumer prices rose by 9.2% in January, confirming preliminary data.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR was up 2.5 bps at 4.490% after hitting a fresh six-week high of 4.486% on Tuesday. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR was at 194 bps, its highest level since Feb 2.

