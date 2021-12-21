Euro zone bond yields flat, Omicron in the spotlight

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were virtually flat on Tuesday, with investors waiting to see how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant impacts the world economy.

With major central bank meetings now over for the year, liquidity in bond markets has ebbed as markets wind down ahead of year-end.

Omicron's global spread remained the key focus.

New Zealand on Tuesday delayed the planned reopening of its international border. In recent days, South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland were among countries reimposing partial or full lockdowns, or other social distancing measures.

In early trade, Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was trading at -0.37% DE10YT=RR, little changed on the day but off almost two-week lows touched on Monday at around -0.40%.

Most other 10-year bond yields were also broadly flat, with Italian debt yields a touch higher at 0.94% IT10YT=RR.

With both safe-haven U.S. and European bonds showing a generally modest reaction as Omicron rattled stock markets on Monday, analysts said it may take more than broadening lockdown measures to sustain a year-end bond rally beyond current levels.

"The way bond markets are priced now, it's not providing a great shelter. It's not a great flight to safety trade because what are you really getting paid?," said Craig Brothers, head of fixed income at Bel Air Investment Advisors.

"I could see that equity money sells and go to cash, there's not much upside to bonds, but there is downside to bonds."

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were also steady in London trade, at around 1.43% US10YT=RR.

Commerzbank head of rates Christoph Rieger said what could become more relevant to euro area bond markets was how U.S. COVID dynamics play out.

"Together with the rejection of Biden's stimulus package in Congress, this could dent macro sentiment at the start of the year, while the market is still pricing in more than one rate hike by June," he said.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, said on Sunday he would not support the package.

Biden's signature domestic policy bill, known as Build Back Better, aims to expand the social safety net and tackle climate change.

Commerzbank's Rieger noted that with the European Central Bank wrapping up this year's bond purchases on Tuesday, trading in euro zone bond markets could turn even more erratic.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Ed Osmond)

