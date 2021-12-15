Euro zone bond yields flat, German curve flattens before Fed

By Stefano Rebaudo

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds were broadly unchanged as investors braced for a likely hawkish shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve while weighing the impact of the pandemic and a potentially more dovish stance from the European Central Bank.

Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and to signal a shift to interest rate increases next year.

Several world central banks hold meetings this week, including the Fed and the ECB, to decide how and when to reduce pandemic emergency measures put in place nearly two years ago.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR was flat at -0.36%.

The German yield curve continued to flatten, with the spread between 10-year and 2-year government bond yield DE2DE10=RRearlier on Wednesday briefly hitting its narrowest level since the end of August at 29.4 basis points.

That usually signals investors’ caution about the economic outlook, and suggests a central bank reaction to rising inflation may be seen as a hawkish mistake that could stifle economic growth.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.5 bps at 1.433% in London trade, after rising on Tuesday as data showed that producer prices increased more quickly than expected last month.

“With second-round effects increasingly visible, the labour market running hot and longer-term inflation expectations above target, Powell should accelerate the exit today,” Commerzbank analysts said.

“Investors will pay particular attention to Powell’s conference, especially after his speech on the non-transitory nature of inflation in the U.S.,” UniCredit analysts said, mentioning the uncertainty about the economic outlook and the impact of new COVID-19 variant.

COVID-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death but do provide "significant protection", the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

According to ING analysts, even if the ECB "take decisions that could be construed as dovish this week, they are unlikely to scupper the move towards higher rates globally."

The ECB bought a net 23.900 billion euros of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, above the 13.451 billion euros it purchased the week before.

A steady Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) buying “could imply that the ECB is keen to use up most of the remaining PEPP envelope before it expires in March,” Commerzbank analysts argued.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was flat at 0.931% IT10YT=RR.

