Euro zone bond yields flat before ECB decision, US GDP data

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields held steady in subdued trading on Thursday, ahead of the European Central Bank's interest rate decision and U.S. gross domestic product figures.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the single-currency bloc, was last down less than 1 basis point (bp) at 2.882%, and remained below a 12-year high of 3.024% touched in early October.

The ECB will announce its rate decision at 1215 GMT (1415 CET). Investors think the bank will almost certainly leave borrowing costs unchanged at a record high of 4%, but may discuss a quicker reduction of its oversized portfolio of government debt.

"This is one of the easier ECB meetings to call," said Piet Haines Christiansen, chief strategist for fixed income research at Danske Bank.

"The incoming data hasn't been enough to warrant a significant change from the guidance provided at the September meeting," he added.

The ECB hiked rates by 25 bps in September, but said it was likely finished and would be guided by incoming data.

Survey data earlier this week showed that the euro zone economy is slowing sharply, with the outlook in Germany particularly bleak.

Analysts will also be on the lookout for any comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde on the Israel-Hamas conflict and its potential impact on the global economy.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR was up less than 1 bp at 4.921%, below the 11-year high of 5.035% hit last week.

The gap between Italy and Germany's 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR stood at 203 bps.

The spread, seen as a gauge of investor sentiment towards the euro zone's more indebted countries, hit its widest since January earlier this month at 209 bps.

"I think Lagarde has one job to complete today in her mind, and that is not to rock the boat," Christiansen said.

Traders will also have to digest the latest U.S. GDP figures, due at 1230 GMT, just after the ECB's decision.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy likely expanded at a 4.3% annualised rate in the third quarter, accelerating from a 2.1% expansion in the second.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was last down 1 bp at 3.172%. It remains a way below a 15-year high of 3.393% reached in July.

France's 10-year yield FR10YT=RR was steady at 3.514%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR, which sets the tone for borrowing costs around the world, rose 11 bps on Wednesday and was last flat at 4.953%. It hit a 16-year high of 5.021% on Monday.

New U.S. home sales rebounded 12.3% last month, data showed on Wednesday - the latest of a strong run of economic figures that has sent yields surging. A weak Treasury auction of $52 billion in U.S. five-year notes also pushed yields higher.

