Euro zone bond yields fall sharply after Ukraine invasion

Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Euro zone bond yields fell sharply on Thursday as the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces boosted safe-haven assets.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down eight basis points to 1.139%, the lowest in three weeks. DE10YT=RR

Its two and 30-year yields were down 7 bps on the day. DE2YT=RR, DE30YT=RR

Most other 10-year bond yields in the bloc were also down, 5-8 bps on day FR10YT=RR, NL10YT=RR, ES10YT=RR

As the news hit risk sentiment hard, the spread on the iTraxx European Crossover index, which measures the cost of insuring exposure to a basket of sub-investment-grade European company bonds rose 27 bps on the day to 376.9 bps, the highest since October 2020. ITEXO5Y=MG

