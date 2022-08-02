Euro zone bond yields fall on Taiwan jitters

By Stefano Rebaudo

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Tuesday as concerns about an escalation in Sino-U.S. tensions drove investors into safe-haven assets.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait.

"The focus for the next few hours is on Pelosi landing in Taiwan and how China will respond," said Mohammed Kazmi, portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privée (UBP).

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, fell 4.5 basis points (bps) to 0.72%, after hitting its lowest since April 8 at 0.678%. DE10YT=RR

"Market is cautious as it’s rather difficult to assess or position for these risks. Whilst the impact of a significant escalation in tensions between China and the U.S. would be large, markets see an escalation to such an extent as unlikely at the moment," he added.

Euro zone bond yields have fallen since mid-June with investors scaling back their expectations about the European Central Bank's rate hikes on recession fears.

"We've been buying bonds for a couple of months as we thought markets overpriced forecasts about ECB monetary tightening," said Massimiliano Maxia, a senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

"Now, it might be the right time to consolidate around the current levels. But the mood can change quickly also because markets will continue to be data-dependent," he added.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 2 bps to 2.947%, after hitting its lowest since May 27 at 2.886%. IT10YT=RR

The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields widened to 224 bps, after briefly hitting its tightest since July 21 at around 215 bps earlier in the session. DE10IT10=RR

Italian government bonds have outperformed their peers since last Friday when data showed that the gross domestic product (GDP) of the euro zone's third-largest economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter.

GDP increased 4.6% on a year-on-year basis and was well above its pre-COVID level, reducing the risk-premium for Italian bonds.

A bloc of conservative parties, led by the far-right Brothers of Italy, is likely to win a clear parliamentary majority at next month's elections, according to recent opinion polls, but some analysts see subdued risk from the outcome.

"The future government will still want to benefit from EU funds and be eligible for the TPI which should cap the extent of policy change and provide some comfort," UBP's Kazmi said.

The Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) is a bond purchase scheme aimed at helping more indebted countries and preventing financial fragmentation, namely an excessive spread widening which might hamper monetary policy transmission across the currency bloc.

But ING analysts warned that recent spread tightening might be "precarious".

"Hopes of the Italian front-runners skirting the sensitive issues of NGeu-mandated reforms and fiscal consolidation may prove too optimistic,” they said, adding: "Although we are sympathetic with the view that it may not be in their interest to alarm markets and voters, in the run-up to the elections."

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

