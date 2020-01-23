Euro zone bond yields fall on China virus fears, ECB meeting looms

Government bond yields across the euro area fell to their lowest in weeks on Thursday as worries grew about the spread of a deadly virus in China, although trade was largely subdued ahead of the European Central Bank's first policy meeting of 2020.
