Euro zone bond yields fall, market increase bets on rate cuts after ECB, US data

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Thursday after U.S. economic data and a slight dovish tone from European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde pushed market bets on the total for 2024 ECB rate cuts back up to 140 bps.

The ECB kept interest rates unchanged as expected at a record high and reaffirmed its commitment to fighting inflation, giving not even a hint that policymakers were starting to contemplate policy easing.

Financial conditions have eased in the last few months, however and analysts had expected the ECB not to risk easing them further by engaging in early rate cut talk.

Money markets recently scaled back their bets on ECB rate cuts in March and April after strong economic data on both sides of the Atlantic and ECB officials' remarks pushing back against expectations for a quick monetary easing.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, fell 5 basis points (bp) to 2.28%. It hit a fresh 2-month high at 2.371% earlier in the session.

Treasury yields fell after a component of the growth data revealing the pace of inflation fell below the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

"The yield drop (in the euro area) started after the U.S. data, namely the orders for durable goods, which raised concerns about a slowdown of the U.S. economy, which is likely to happen sooner or later," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods were unexpectedly unchanged in December amid a slump in transportation equipment.

U.S. traders added to bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts by May, with future contracts pricing a 90% chance.

Germany's two-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, was down 10 bps at 2.61%.

"Madame Lagarde was dovish relative to her Davos comments," said Andrzej Szczepaniak, economist at Nomura.

"They still want to wait for data, notably on wage growth, but the outlook for wages and inflation appears more positive now for the ECB to begin cutting this year," he added.

Investors priced in rate cuts for 140 bps in 2024 late on Thursday EURESTECBM8X9=ICAP, from 130 bps before the ECB statement and U.S. data. They forecast 150 bps in mid-January.

They discounted an 80% chance of a first 25 bps rate cut in April EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP while fully pricing 50 bps by June. EURESTECBM4X5=ICAP.

"The first cut in April does not seem to be completely off the table," said Anna Stupnytska, global macro economist at Fidelity International.

"Faster policy transmission, leading to significant growth deterioration, combined with rapid disinflation from here may well open the door for an earlier cut than the ECB officials are currently banking on," she added.

German business morale unexpectedly worsened in January, declining for the second month in a row.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area periphery, fell 6.5 bps to 3.83% with the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR at 153 bps. It hit its lowest level in 7 months at 149.7 bps earlier this week.

The ECB Governing Council said it will continue to reinvest, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) during the first half of 2024.

The central bank can use PEPP reinvestments to buy bonds of highly indebted countries, without abiding by the so-called "capital keys," which force the ECB to split purchases according to each country's gross domestic product and population.

