Euro zone bond yields fall, keep recent highs in view

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the euro area fell on Thursday, pulling back from multi-year highs hit earlier this week, as markets paused to take stock after a sharp sell-off triggered by rising expectations for higher inflation and interest rates.

Ten-year bond yields in Germany, France and the Netherlands are all up around 10 basis points (bps) this week. FR10YT=RRNL10YT=RR

In early trade, Germany's Bund yield was down around 2 bps at 0.46% DE10YT=RR, but within sight of more than three-year highs hit on Tuesday.

The latest rise in borrowing costs across Europe has been driven by a fresh surge in U.S. Treasury yields after comments on Monday from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell raised expectations for bigger rate hikes in the months head.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, for instance, are up almost 18 bps so far this week, trading at around 2.3% US10YT=RR.

"Meanwhile, 10-year Bund yields remain stuck at around 0.5% as pressure from Treasuries is also easing," said Commerzbank rates strategist Hauke Siemssen in a note.

"The market seems to have come quite far for now with some almost 190 bps Fed hikes priced in until year-end and euro-liftoff firmly priced for September."

A month after Russia invaded Ukraine, investors were also watching the flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) releases for an idea of what impact the conflict was having on economic activity.

The French PMI, released earlier in the session, rose to 56.2 from 55.5 in February, hitting the highest level since last July, as easier COVID restrictions boosted the service sector and eclipsed concerns about the Ukraine crisis's impact on manufacturing.

Analysts said that news Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to "unfriendly" countries, triggering a fresh rise in European gas prices on Wednesday, was also in focus.

A closely-watched gauge of the market's long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to 2.0208% EUIL5YF5Y=R, heading back towards recent highs. The European Central Bank targets inflation at 2%.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Mark Potter)

