Euro zone bond yields fall, ignoring U.S. Treasuries

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were down on Friday as expectations of European Central Bank support and worries about the economic recovery in Europe outweighed the impact of a rise in U.S. Treasuries yields overnight.

U.S. bond yields could be headed higher after reaching 1% this week, on expectations a Democrat-controlled Congress would have the clout to pass more fiscal stimulus and spending, bolstering economic activity and debt issuance.

Both German industrial output and exports rose in November, data showed on Friday, adding to signs manufacturing had boosted Europe's largest economy in the fourth quarter . The report had no immediate effect on bonds.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR fell 1 basis point to -0.524%.

"European government bonds are not immune to the bearish U.S. steepening, but the surge in the 30-year Treasury-Bund spread to above 200 basis points underlines the relative strength," Commerzbank analysts said in a research note.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yields IT10YT=RR dropped 2 basis points to 0.508%.

Investors will focus today on U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which are expected to suffer from the impact of coronavirus restrictions.

"In the afternoon, the harsh realities could catch up with the upbeat reflation sentiment in the U.S. when payrolls slip back to the lowest levels seen this spring," the Commerzbank analysts said.

But analysts expect the Democratic sweep and President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda to boost the U.S. economy.

"Although historically narrow margins in Congress will restrain some of the more sweeping elements of the Biden agenda, this development will have substantial implications for the economic outlook, particularly in the near term," a Deutsche Bank research note said.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Larry King)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

