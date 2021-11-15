Euro zone bond yields fall, focus on bond scarcity, coronavirus

By 0810 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 2 basis points to -0.28%. DE10YT=RR

Italian bonds, which underperformed on Friday, outperformed and the 10-year yield was down 4 bps to 0.92%. That pushed the closely watched spread they pay over German peers down to 119 bps. DE10IT10=RR

The market should see around 16 billion euros of issuance this week, but net supply will be positive with few coupon payments and redemptions to offset the issuance, Commerzbank analysts said.

Focus is also on European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who will speak at a European Parliament hearing at 1000 GMT.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.