Euro zone bond yields fall, focus on bond scarcity

By Yoruk Bahceli

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday as focus remained on a debt supply shortage going into year-end that has kept a lid on the bloc's borrowing costs.

Bond yields fell across markets, with U.S. Treasury yields also continuing to fall after data showed consumer sentiment plunged to a 10-year low on Friday. US10YT=RR

Analysts continued to focus on bond scarcity in the euro area, as issuance falls while demand rises for safe assets to use as collateral. That has been seen as keeping bond yields contained while euro area swaps rates have risen relative to government bonds.

That contributed on Friday to a fall in bond yields, including on shorter-dated paper, fall on Friday even as money markets priced in two full rate hikes from the European Central Bank by the end of 2022.

The bloc's government bonds, whose yields move inversely with their prices, were also likely supported by member states moving to implement lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with Germany the latest country to plan tighter curbs.

LOW ISSUANCE

Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said low issuance heading towards the end of the year was keeping bond yields in the bloc depressed as it is being outpaced by the European Central Bank's bond purchases.

Sorensen said benchmark issuer Germany was "especially mis-matched", as it would issue 16 billion euros of bonds against 15.5 billion euros of flows from maturing debt and 25-30 billion euros of ECB purchases, keeping fresh supply available to investors sharply negative.

By 1134 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 1 basis point to -0.26%. <DE10YT=RR>

Italian bonds, which had underperformed on Friday, outperformed and the 10-year yield was down 2 bps to 0.94%. That pushed the closely watched spread they pay over German peers down to 120 bps. DE10IT10=RR

The market should see around 16 billion euros of issuance this week, but net supply will be positive with few coupon payments and redemptions to offset the issuance, Commerzbank analysts said.

Persistent supply chain bottlenecks and soaring energy costs are slowing euro zone growth and will keep inflation high for even longer than had been thought, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

She continued to push back on calls and market bets for tighter policy, repeating the ECB's message that conditions for higher interest rates were unlikely to be met next year as inflation was still seen back below the bank's 2% target farther out.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Toby Chopra and Gareth Jones)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.