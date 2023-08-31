Euro zone bond yields fall as traders await the bloc's inflation data

By Joice Alves

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - European bond yields fell in choppy trading on Thursday ahead of euro zone inflation data as investors pondered if early readings, showing prices remained stubbornly high in August, could mean an European Central Bank rate hike in September.

The ECB has raised interest rates in all of its policy meetings in the past 13 months. The central bank is now debating whether to pause given the economic slowdown or to hike again, as inflation remains above its 2% target.

Preliminary data showed French inflation accelerated more than expected in August to 5.7% year-on-year, up from 5.1% in July, due to renewed price pressures in the energy sector whereas they eased again in the food sector.

On Wednesday, data showed consumer prices in Germany fell only slightly in August, to 6.4% from 6.5% in July, below the forecasts of economists polled by Reuters.

Data also showed on Wednesday that Spanish inflation rose more than expected to 2.6% year-on-year in August from 2.3% a month earlier.

The data prompted money markets to price in a 40% chance of a 25 basis point hike from the ECB in September, according to Refinitiv. But that is below the 60% chance expected earlier on Wednesday.

Strategists said inflation data and ECB minutes due later in the day will sharpen the focus on the ECB September policy decision.

Inflation data for the bloc will be released at 0900 GMT.

"The data comes after German inflation ticked lower and Spanish inflation ticked higher, highlighting the problem that the ECB has," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said euro zone growth was weaker than predicted just a few months ago but this does not automatically void the need for more rate hikes.

Germany's policy-sensitive 2-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR was 2.4 basis points (bps) lower at 3.03%.

The 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area benchmark, slipped 1.2 bps to 2.52%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR - a gauge of investor sentiment towards the euro zone's more indebted countries - was at 164.5 bps, having traded between 158 bps and 180 bps during the summer.

