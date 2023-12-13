Euro zone bond yields fall as investors wait for Fed rate forecasts

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields ticked lower on Wednesday as investors waited for the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision, where the focus will be on officials' views about the path of borrowing costs next year.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the bloc, was last down 3 basis points (bps) at 2.199%, not far off a seven-month low of 2.166% touched last week. Yields move inversely to prices.

Weak British economic data weighed on euro zone yields on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Peter Schaffrik, chief European macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Figures showed that the UK economy shrank 0.3% in October from a month earlier, below economists' expectations for a zero growth reading. Britain's 10-year bond yield GB10YT=RR was down 6 bps at 3.911%.

"This morning it's really - it was the case yesterday already - mainly about the UK (bonds) outperforming," Schaffrik said.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR was last 3 bps lower at 3.983%. It hit a 10-month low of 3.917% last week.

Investors think the Fed is almost certain to leave interest rates in the 5.25% to 5.5% range at 1900 GMT (2 p.m. ET). They will scrutinise the so-called dot plot, which charts officials' views of where rates are likely to stand over the next few years.

Market participants in the U.S. and Europe are betting that the Fed and European Central Bank will slash interest rates by more than 100 bps each next year, after large drops in inflation in recent months.

The ECB and Bank of England set interest rates on Thursday and are also expected to hold rates steady, at 4% and 5.25% respectively.

Wagers on rate cuts have driven a momentous rally in global bonds since the start of November, but push-back from officials at the central bank meetings could reverse some of those gains.

"We do think there's a decent chance that we do get a bit of a turnaround, particularly if the central banks don't embrace the market pricing," Schaffrik said.

Germany's two-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was down 2 bps at 2.706%.

The gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year bond yield DE10YT10=RR was last slightly narrower at 177 bps.

Euro zone bond investors are keeping a close eye on the fiscal situation in Germany after a court ruling threw the government's budget plans into disarray.

Government sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the coalition had agreed on a budget for 2024 although did not provide details.

Germany's economy will contract by 0.5% in 2024 because of uncertainty caused by the budget crisis, German economic institute IW predicted on Wednesday.

