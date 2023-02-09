Euro zone bond yields fall as German inflation dips

By Harry Robertson and Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday after four days of increases as data showed German inflation came in cooler than expected in January.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was down 5 basis points (bps) to 2.321% in early European trading.

The yields, which move inversely to prices, dropped afterrising for four session following a warning from European Central Bank officials that interest rates will have to climb considerably higher.

German inflation data, however, appeared to alleviate some of those fears on Thursday. German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose 9.2% on the year in January, compared with a rise of 9.6% in December and below expectations.

The narrative that the ECB might limit its rate increases was taking hold again, said Piet Haines Christiansen, fixed income strategist at Danske Bank.

"We are somewhat saturated in terms of sell-off," he said. "Whenever there is a slow news day, we're going to see a move lower in rates."

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR, seen as a benchmark for so-called periphery countries, fell 6 bps to 4.178% on Thursday. That narrowed the closely watched gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields to 184 bps.

Euro zone yields have fallen sharply since hitting multi-year highs in 2022, with a drop in energy prices easing some of the pressure on the ECB to keep raising rates.

Germany's 10-year yield is now well below late December's 11-year high of 2.569%.

The ECB raised its benchmark rate by 50 bps to 2.5% last week, and signalled it was not finished. Yet some ECB officials have pushed back hard against the idea that they're nearly done.

"If underlying inflation pressures do not materially abate, maintaining the current pace of hikes into May could well remain warranted," Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot told an online event organised by MNI Market News on Wednesday.

Euro zone core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, remained at a record high of 5.2% in January.

Also on Wednesday, ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said markets could be too optimistic about inflation.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations, fell 4 bps to 2.677% on Thursday. Italy's 2-year yield IT2YT=RR was down 5 bps to 3.211%.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials have sought to strike a balanced tone, with New York Fed President John Williams saying on Wednesday that the central would probably be able to take "smaller steps" from here, but suggesting another couple of hikes are likely.

The next big data point for global markets comes on Tuesday, with the release of U.S. consumer price index inflation figures.

