Euro zone bond yields fall as economic activity contracts

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Wednesday after a survey indicated economic activity in the currency bloc contracted in June, with focus turning to minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for insight on the rates path.

HCOB's final Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - compiled by S&P Global - slumped to 49.9, below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for the first time since December.

"In the grand scheme of things we're seeing increasing signals that the euro area is slowing down," said Jussi Hiljanen, chief strategist, euro and U.S. dollar rates at SEB.

"How this plays out for the European Central Bank remains to be seen. The summer data will decide how high interest rates will go."

December 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards EURESTECBM4X5=ICAP stand around 3.91%, implying market expectations for a deposit rate of about 4% by year-end. The rate is currently 3.5%.

ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel on Wednesday reiterated his view that interest rates would need to rise further, but added he was "wary" of calling a new era of high interest rates.

In contrast, Italian policymaker Ignazio Visco said the ECB could bring inflation back to target by holding rates for a certain period of time rather than hiking them more.

Meanwhile, an ECB poll showed consumers cut their inflation expectations for the following 12 months to 3.9% in May from 4.1% the prior month, although still expect inflation three years ahead to come in at 2.5%, above the ECB's 2% target.

"This is one of the indicators the ECB has been highlighting but it's clear a majority on the Governing Council agrees that core inflation has to decline for a few months before they can take a pause," SEB's Hiljanen said.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the euro zone's benchmark, was last down 4.3 basis points at 2.417%.

The policy-sensitive two-year yield DE2YT=RR was last down 3.5 bps at 3.253%, in close proximity to March's peak of 3.385%. A break above that level would take it to its highest since 2008.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR dropped 6.9 bps to 4.144%, pushing the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR to around 171 bps.

Attention was now turning to the minutes from the Fed's June meeting, released at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, for insight into the future path of monetary policy.

The Fed left the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 5-5.25% last month but projections showed policymakers saw two more 25 basis point rate hikes by the end of the year as inflation had been slower to decline and the economy fared better than expected.

Markets, however, are pricing in a total of just 33 basis points of tightening by the Fed's November meeting.

"The minutes ... ought to reveal how much of a consensus there was among committee members at the time for a further tightening of the monetary reins in July," DZ Bank senior fixed income analyst Birgit Henseler said in a note.

"One further key-rate hike prior to the summer recess appears to be virtually a foregone conclusion."

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

