Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of ECB meeting, U.S. data

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were edging lower on Tuesday, with markets in a wait-and-see mood ahead of a policy meeting of the European Central Bank and U.S. inflation data, both due on Thursday.

Recent comments have suggested that the ECB will continue buying bonds at its current pace and will not start discussions about a future tapering of its bond-buying programme at its meeting on June 10.

Thursday's U.S. May consumer price index could prove to be one of the most significant inflation prints before the Federal Reserve's June 15-16 meeting.

U.S. Treasury yields eased in early London trading as they waited on the results of upcoming government bond auctions, while a Federal Reserve reverse repurchase facility took in a record amount of money.

"The consensus ahead of the ECB meeting has pretty much settled on the view that the Governing Council will keep the faster pace of asset purchases via the pandemic emergency purchase programme for another quarter," ING analysts said.

But they also acknowledged that "the bar for a dovish surprise has been set high".

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was last down 1 basis point at -0.20% DE10YT=RR, keeping near roughly one-month lows hit after Friday's U.S. jobs data.

Italy's Treasury mandated on Monday banks to sell a new 10-year Btp bond due on December 1, 2031, and that it will launch the transaction shortly.

Italy's 10-year government bond yields IT10YT=RR was down 1 basis point to 0.907%.

According to ING analysts, "a 10Y Italy deal today will test sentiment for EUR rates ahead of the ECB meeting".

Germany, Austria and the Netherlands will be in the primary market with auctions.

At the same time, data on Germany's ZEW economic sentiment is "unlikely to have a meaningful impact on European government bond yields," according to Unicredit analysts.

The improvement in the economic outlook, which should be reflected in ZEW numbers, "is already priced into current valuations," they said.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Gareth Jones)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.