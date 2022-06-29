Euro zone bond yields fall after surprise decline in inflation data

June 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields plunged on Wednesday after a surprise decline in inflation data from the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) triggered expectations of a less aggressive path of monetary tightening.

Consumer prices in NRW fell by 0.1 percent month-on-month in June and were up by 7.5 percent year-on-year.

"A small miss in the upcoming euro area harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) would shift duration sentiment for real with the ECB moderates probably also getting second thoughts ahead of the upcoming meeting," Commerzbank analysts said.

Euro zone inflation data will be released on Friday.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, fell 9 basis points (bps) to 1.545% after hitting an almost one-week high at 1.673% on Tuesday. DE10YT=RR

Italy's 10-year yield dropped 12.5 bps to 3.536%. IT10YT=RR

