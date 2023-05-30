Euro zone bond yields fall after Spanish inflation cools

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Tuesday after Spanish inflation data came in lower than expected, raising hopes that the European Central Bank may raise interest rates less than previously feared.

It followed a drop in yields on Monday after Democrats and Republicans reached a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling on Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was down 4 basis points (bps) at 2.389% on Tuesday after falling 11 bps on Monday.

The 2-year German yield DE2YT=RR, which is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations, was down 6 bps at 2.86%. It fell 6 bps the previous day.

Spanish inflation slowed to 3.2% year-on-year in May, data on Tuesday showed. That was down from 4.1% in April and well below economists' expectations of a fall to 3.5%. Month-on-month, prices fell 0.1%.

Spain's 10-year bond yield ES10YT=RR was down 4 bps at 3.455%. The inflation data came a day after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election.

Traders were also looking ahead to the release of euro zone inflation data for May on Thursday. It is expected to show that year-on-year inflation cooled to 6.3%, from 7% in April.

Pooja Kumra, European rates strategist at TD, said markets were reversing last week's rise in yields, which had been driven by a strong-than-expected U.S. inflation report.

"Expectations of lower euro zone inflation this week is also making its way to euro bonds," Kumra said.

However, she said investors were still cautious ahead of Friday's key U.S. employment report, which could determine the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates.

The debt ceiling deal will also be at the front of investors' minds as Democrat and Republican leaders try to get it through Congress this week.

U.S. President Joe Biden appeared confident the bill to raise the $31.4 trillion debt limit would pass. "It feels good. We'll see when the vote starts," he told reporters.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday after markets were closed for a holiday on Monday. The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 8 bps at 3.737%.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR was down 4 bps at 4.241%. The closely watched gap between German and Italian borrowing costs DE10IT10=RR held steady at 184 bps.

German bonds https://tmsnrt.rs/43ukvcg

(Reporting by Harry Robertson Editing by Gareth Jones)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.