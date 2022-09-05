Euro zone bond yields fall after latest Russia gas cut

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Most euro zone bond yields fell on Monday as a decision by Russia to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut cemented expectations for a recession in the months ahead. [nL8N30C085]

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Most euro zone bond yields fell on Monday as a decision by Russia to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut cemented expectations for a recession in the months ahead.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was last down 3 basis points at 1.49% DE10YT=RR, pulling further away from two-month lows hit last week at around 1.63%. French and Dutch 10-year bond yields were also down 2-3 bps FR10YT=RR, NL10YT=RR.

The euro was down 0.6%, having hit a fresh-two decade low and stock futures pointed to a weak open for European shares EUR=EBS.STOXX.

A standoff over Russian gas and oil exports ramped up late last week as Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shuttered and G7 countries announced a planned price cap on Russian oil exports.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters