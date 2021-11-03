Euro zone bond yields fall after Lagarde pushes back on rate-hike bets

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell further on Wednesday, with German 10-year yields hitting their lowest in around a month after European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said an interest rate hike next year was very unlikely.

The ECB is very unlikely to raise interest rates next year despite market bets for a move as soon as next October, Lagarde said.

Bond yields, which had been falling ahead of Lagarde's comments, extended their decline. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to as low as -0.194% DE10YT=RR. Italy's 10-year bond yield was last down almost 5.5 basis points on the day at 1.03% IT10YT=RR.

The euro didn't move after Lagarde's comments, remaining unchanged on the day at $1.1582 EUR=EBS as traders sit on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

