Euro zone bond yields fall after inflation holds steady

By Joice Alves

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell to a one-week low on Thursday after data showed the bloc's inflation rate unexpectedly held steady in August as underlying price growth fell, a mixed picture that complicates life for the European Central Bank.

The ECB has raised interest rates in all of its policy meetings in the past 13 months. It is debating whether to now pause, given the economic slowdown, or to hike again as inflation remains well above its 2% target.

Inflation in the 20 countries sharing the euro was unchanged at 5.3% in August, against expectations for a drop to 5.1%. An underlying measure that filters out volatile food and energy prices eased as expected to 5.3% from July's 5.5%.

The data prompted money markets to cut expectations for an ECB rate hike in September. They are now pricing in a 30% chance of a 25 basis point hike in September, according to Refinitiv, compared to a 60% chance expected on Wednesday.

Strategists said inflation and the ECB minutes due on Thursday would sharpen the focus on the September policy decision, but uncertainty remained high.

"Euro zone inflation out this morning shows headline above expectations at 5.3%, core also at 5.3%. (Is it) just high enough for the ECB to deliver a final hike next month?", said Neil Wilson, Chief Market Analyst at Finalto.

He said hotter-than-expected German inflation fed into the final September hike narrative.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said euro zone growth was weaker than predicted just a few months ago but this did not automatically void the need for more rate hikes.

Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann said "another hike or two" could be on the agenda.

The 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area benchmark, fell to a one-week low, last down4.6 bps to 2.49%.

Italy's 10-year government bond yields, the benchmark for the euro area's periphery, dropped to a one-week low down 5.2 bps to 4.13%.

Germany's policy-sensitive 2-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR hit a six-day low and last traded 7.5 basis points (bps) lower at 2.98%.

(Reporting by Joice Alves Editing by Bernadette Baum and John Stonestreet)

((Joice.Alves@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @joiceal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.