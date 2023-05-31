Euro zone bond yields fall after inflation cools in France, Germany

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell for a third day on Wednesday after data from France and North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, showed inflation cooled in May.

The German federal statistics office is due to publish nationwide inflation data at 1200 GMT after data from the NRW state statistics office showed the consumer price index dropped to 5.7% on an annual basis this month, from 6.8% in April.

French consumer price inflation eased to 6% this month, its lowest level in a year, data from the INSEE statistics agency showed.

That followed data on Tuesday which showed Spanish inflation slowed by more than expected in May, raising the possibility that the European Central Bank may be closer to the end of the tightening cycle than previously thought.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, was last down 7 basis points (bps) at 2.27%, after hitting its lowest in two weeks at 2.259%.

10-year bond yields in Italy IT10YT=RR, Spain ES10YT=RR and France FR10YT=RR were all down between 7 to 10 bps.

"Inflation remains high but overall price pressures are easing and this means that central banks may need less restrictive monetary policy," said Sebastien Fellechner, rates analyst at DZ Bank, who still expects two more 25 basis point rate increases.

The ECB has raised its interest rate by a combined 375 bps since the summer of last year, taking the deposit rate to 3.25%, as it attempts to bring inflation down to target. Inflation data for the whole euro area is released on Thursday.

Money market traders now price in a peak in the ECB's deposit rate in September from December previously.

September 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forwards EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP were at 3.6% implying a peak in the deposit rate of 3.7%. The December forward EURESTECBM5X6=ICAP peaked above 4% before troubles emerged at U.S. regional banks in March.

Yields at the shorter end of the curve, which are more sensitive to changes in interest policy, also fell.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR dropped 8 bps to 2.74%.

France's 2-year yield FR2YT=RR was down 7 bps, Spain's ES2YT=RR fell 10.5 bps and Italy's IT2YT=RR dropped 9 bps.

Later on Wednesday, the focus is likely to be on the U.S. debt ceiling with the bipartisan legislation set to go to a vote in the House of Representatives. House passage would send the bill to the Senate.

The deal needs congressional approval before June 5, when the Treasury Department could run out of funds to pay its debts for the first time in U.S. history.

"We think the deal should pass and don't expect any hiccups. The drama is almost over," said DZ Bank's Fellechner.

The yield on the U.S. Treasury-bill maturing on June 13 US912797FM44, after the so-called "X-date" when the U.S. would run out of cash to pay its obligations, stood at 5.7076%, down from a peak of 7.491% reached last week.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Jane Merriman)

