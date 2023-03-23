Euro zone bond yields fall after Fed signals just one more rate hike

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, but signalled that they are unlikely to climb much higher, given the turmoil in global banking.

The Fed raised rates to a 4.75% to 5% range on Wednesday. Accompanying projections showed most officials expect rates to peak at 5% to 5.25% and to end 2024 considerably lower.

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, which is highly sensitive to expectations for European Central Bank policy, fell more than 12 bps in early European trading to 2.624%. It was last 10 bps lower at 2.606%.

"Bond yields in Europe are falling in sympathy with their U.S. peers after the Fed dropped strong hints that we are nearing the end of its hiking cycle," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at Dutch bank ING.

"This isn't so sure for the ECB but markets are, rightly to an extent, trading like there is a strong read across from Fed to ECB policy."

The U.S. 2-year yield US2YT=RR was down 2 bps to 3.963%, having dropped 20 bps on Wednesday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, seen as a benchmark for the bloc, fell 5 bps to 2.281%. It stood at an 11-year high of 2.77% at the start of March.

Italy's equivalent yield IT10YT=RR was down 5 bps to 4.125%. That took the closely watched gap between German and Italian 10-year borrowing costs DE10IT10=RR to 183 bps.

Bond yields have swung wildly - although the overall direction has been down - over the last two weeks as cracks have emerged in the global banking system.

The collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank shocked markets earlier this month, only to be followed by UBS' emergency takeover of its ailing rival Credit Suisse in Europe.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that stresses in the banking sector could reduce lending and have a significant impact on the U.S. economy, reducing the need for the central bank to raise rates to tame inflation.

On Thursday, the Swiss National Bank also cut through the banking turmoil to raise interest rates by 50 bps, to 1.5%.

The Bank of England is due to set interest rates later in the day. Traders expect a 25 bp hike - taking rates to 4.25% - after data showed inflation unexpectedly jumped in February.

ECB policymakers on Wednesday said they saw few signs of any crisis brewing in euro zone banks. The central bank last week raised interest rates by 50 bps to 3%, despite the financial turmoil.

Ignazio Visco, governor of the Bank of Italy, said the ECB should be "very prudent" with monetary policy, saying it is "crucial" to avoid a full-blown credit crunch.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Alison Williams)

