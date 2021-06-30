Euro zone bond yields fall after economic data

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Wednesday as the bloc's economic data painted a mixed picture, while investors were waiting for Friday's U.S. jobs numbers which could affect the Federal Reserve's policy stance.

Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro slipped to 1.9% in June from 2.0% in May, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll and right on the ECB's target of "below but close to 2%".

According to ING analysts, most of the evidence points to a surge in goods and services inflation "being largely temporary".

Germany's Labour Office said the number of people out of work in June fell by 38,000 in seasonally adjusted terms, while a Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 20,000.

"At first glance, today's numbers suggest that the German labour market has already left the crisis behind. At second glance, however, the high number of short-time workers should still be a good reminder of potential risks going forward, even if these risks look less threatening by the month," they said.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the euro area, fell 1.5 basis points to -0.19%.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR fell by 2 basis points in London trade.

Investors’ "real focus" is on Friday's U.S. jobs data, Mauro Valle, head of fixed income at Generali Investments Partners, said.

Euro zone inflation expectations were back above 1.6%, not far from levels not seen since November 2018 EUIL5YF5Y=R (see chart below).

There has also been increasing concern about the economic impact of a possible new wave of the pandemic as the highly infectious Delta variant spreads.

"The new (coronavirus) variant is not affecting the market yet, but it could become a reason for concern if virus trajectories lead to new restrictions in the euro area," Generali Investments’ Valle added.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR fell 2.5 basis points to 0.85%.

Portugal bonds were slightly underperforming, with the 10-year yield PT10YT=RR down 0.5 basis points at 0.43%.

ING analysts added that euro zone inflation data "in line with consensus will reinforce the ECB's barrage of dovish comments and act to further suppress rates volatility".

However, they added that they expected the main market driver would remain measures taken to slow the spread of the Delta variant.

The EU's executive said that on Tuesday, Germany should not impose a travel ban on Portugal but limit itself to imposing testing and quarantine requirements in line with the bloc's approach.

