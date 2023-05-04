Euro zone bond yields fall after ECB hikes rates by 25 basis points

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields slipped along with the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), as expected.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was last roughly flat at 2.255% DE10YT=RR, having traded 3 bps higher at 2.283% just before the decision.

The two-year German yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, slipped further and was last down 7 bps to 2.613%, compared to 2.683% before the decision. Yields move inversely to prices.

The euro EUR=EBS edged lower after the decision and was last down 0.2% at $1.1039.

The STOXX 600 .STOXX index maintained losses and was last down 0.9%.

