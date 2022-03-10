Euro zone bond yields, euro jump as ECB says will end bond buys in Q3
March 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields and the euro shot up on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it plans to end its bond buying programme in the third quarter in a surprise move.
Germany's two-year yield, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, surged and was up last up 17 bps to -0.36% as traders ramped up bets on ECB rate hikes. DE2YT=RR, IRPR
Germany's five-year bond yield turned positive for the first time since Feb 28. DE5YT=RR
Euro zone money markets moved to price in over 40 bps of ECB hikes by December IRPR, versus 35 bps before ECB decision.
Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, rose 10 bps to 0.294%, the highest since Feb 16 DE10YT=RR.
Bond yields in Southern Europe, the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, soared, with two-year Italian yields last up 16 bps on the day at 0.14% IT2YT=RR.
The euro EUR=EBS rebounded more than half a percent after the ECB statement, with the single currency last up 0.2% at $1.1099. It was down 0.3% before the decision. The euro's jump pulled the dollar index =USD into negative territory.
Euro zone stocks .STOXXE fell to fresh session lows and were down 3%, while a gauge of the bloc's banking stocks .SX7E briefly ticked higher from near session lows and was last down 3.1%.
