Euro zone bond yields edge up on Ukraine hopes, flash PMI

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields crept up on Monday after the United States and Russia agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, while a key gauge of business activity supported the case for a hawkish shift at the European Central Bank.

Fears that Russia could invade the Ukraine have taken the sting out of a rout in bond markets this month, as investors put aside concerns about rising interest rates to snap up safe-haven debt.

For instance, Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell almost 9 basis points (bps) last week in their biggest weekly drop since November.

But on Monday, yields across the euro area headed back higher as a brighter mood took hold across financial markets, denting demand for safe havens.

German Bund yields rose 1 bps to 0.21% DE10YT=RR, above a one-week low touched briefly at around 0.19%. Most other 10-year yields were around 1-2 bps higher on the day FR10YT=RR, BE10YT=RR.

Russia denies any intention to invade Ukraine but has massed troops near the border. News of a potential summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents raised hopes of a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

"While the chances for a high-level summit provide near-term relief, headline risk continues to loom large," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

The latest euro area flash purchasing managers index (PMI), a forward-looking gauge of economic activity, added to the downbeat tone in bond markets, where prices fell as yields rose.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 3 bps on the day at 1.88% IT10YT=RR.

IHS Markit's Flash Composite PMI jumped to a five-month high of 55.8 in February from 52.3 in January, significantly above the median 52.7 forecast in a Reuters poll.

Improving demand for services pushed business activity across Germany's private sector to a six-month high in February, the German flash PMI showed.

Bert Colijn, senior euro zone economist at ING, said the euro area PMI suggested a recent dip in economic activity could be much milder than expected, while labour market pressures continued to build and second-round effects meant more broad-based price pressures.

"Expect this to add to hawkish pressures ahead of the European Central Bank March meeting," he said in a note.

Money markets price in 40 basis points worth of rate hikes in total from the ECB by year-end, down from roughly 50 bps a week ago IRPR.

Overall trading in bond markets was subdued with U.S. markets closed for a holiday.

