Euro zone bond yields edge up as higher rates outlook outweighs safe-haven bid

By Joice Alves and Samuel Indyk

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged back towards multi-year highs on Wednesday, with investors juggling delicate risk appetite with expectations for interest rates staying higher for longer after resilient U.S. data.

U.S. single family homebuilding rebounded in September, boosted by demand for new construction, exacerbating a bonds sell-off on both sides of the Atlantic following strong retail sales data the day before. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Still, risk appetite remains fragile amid growing tensions in the Middle East, keeping bonds in demand for their safe-haven properties.

Hundreds were killed in a blast at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other and that ignited protests in the West Bank and around the Middle East.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday pledging solidarity in its war against Hamas and backing its account that a hospital blast had been caused by Palestinian militants.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last up 3.5 basis points (bps) to 2.916% in close proximity to the 12 year high reached earlier this month of 3.024%.

The policy-sensitive two-year yield DE2YT=RR was last down 1 bp to 3.237%, after earlier climbing to its highest level since late September.

"You could argue that the weaker risk appetite today is supportive but we're still in an environment where the market is pricing in higher for longer yields," said Jussi Hiljanen, head of rates strategy at lender SEB.

"Over the past days we've seen macro data, especially in the U.S., that has been stronger than expected and that is supporting the narrative of central banks remaining on hold for longer."

U.S. and European yields hit their highest levels in more than a decade at the start of October as central bankers stressed they would hold rates at high levels until inflation is beaten.

In the wake of the attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas more than a week ago, yields then fell on rising geopolitical concerns in the region.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR was last up 7 bps to 4.97%, just below October's 11-year high of 5.024%.

The rise in Italian yields widened the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR to around 205 bps.

The spread is seen as a sign of investor sentiment towards the euro zone's more indebted countries and hit its highest since January earlier this month at 209 bps.

Italy's two-year yield IT2YT=RR rose 4 bps to 4.136%, having touched a two-week high earlier.

