Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of ECB meeting, Powell testimony

March 6 (Reuters) - Euro area government bond yields rose on Wednesday, after falling the day before, as they await the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting, the testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and crucial U.S. data later this week.

Analysts recently argued the ECB does not need to push back against the pricing of the policy path as markets have scaled back significantly bets on rate cuts in the last few weeks.

Investors will closely watch Powell's testimony on Wednesday and Thursday for clues about the next moves from the U.S. central bank. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday the Fed was under no urgent pressure to cut interest rates given a "prospering" economy and job market.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area's benchmark, was last up 3.5 basis points (bps) at 2.36% after dropping 8 bps on Tuesday. It hit its highest since November last Thursday at 2.513%.

Germany's Ifo institute cut its 2024 economic growth forecast, while German exports rose more than expected in January.

"To us, it (Powell's testimony) would be another confirmation of a holding pattern over the coming months," said ING rate strategists led by Padhraic Garvey in a note to clients.

"The ECB should provide us with their version at the policy meeting on Thursday. We are not still fully convinced that rates can only go down from here."

Money markets price in ECB rate cuts of 90 bps in 2024 EURESTECBM7X8=ICAP, down from expectations of around 150 bps in January.

"We believe that the message will be that the (ECB) board needs to wait for more evidence that inflation is sustainably coming down to their 2% target before considering easing," said Altaf Kassam, strategist at State Street Global Advisors.

PERIPHERAL BONDS SUPPORTED

Markets will digest Britain's Spring Budget later in the session. British finance minister Jeremy Hunt, who will deliver a budget statement at 1230 GMT, is expected to offer tax cuts to voters despite the fragile state of the public finances in an effort to revive the bleak election prospects of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone's periphery, was up 1.5 bps to 3.73%, after falling 11 bps the day before.

The gap between German and Italian yields DE10IT10=RR – a gauge of risk premium investors ask to hold bonds of the euro area's most indebted countries - was at 136 bps.

It hit 134.9 bps on Tuesday, its tightest level since February 2022 as appealing returns and lack of short-term political and economic risks supported demand for Italian bonds.

Citi economists argued that Southern European countries' economies would continue to outperform their peers.

They also said the slowdown in the closely watched public debt-to-GDP ratio in Italy was bound to ease, if not reverse, in the coming years due to stubbornly high funding needs. Economic growth - other things being equal - lowers the debt ratio.

Analysts said peripheral bonds were also supported by the ECB's commitment to avoiding the so-called fragmentation - an excessive spread widening that could hamper the transmission of monetary policy across the euro area.

