Euro zone bond yields edge up after ECB meets expectations

Euro zone bond yields edged up and stock markets barely moved on Thursday after the European Central Bank unleashed fresh stimulus to shore up a coronavirus-hit economy, in line with analyst expectations.

The ECB said the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will be increased by 500 billion euros and extended until March 2022, while Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs) will be extended by one year.

Euro zone bond yields rose, with Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR up around 1 basis point at -0.59% after reaching a new low since November 9 early on Thursday.

Italian bond yields reversed early falls to trade flat on the day, at around 0.53% IT10YT=RR, after hitting a new record low at 0.50%.

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.3% to $1.211. It was trading at $1.209 just before the ECB.

European stock markets was stable, with STOXX 600 .STOXX index last down 0.25%.

