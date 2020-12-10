Euro zone bond yields edge up after ECB meets expectations

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged up and stock markets barely moved on Thursday after the European Central Bank unleashed fresh stimulus to shore up a coronavirus-hit economy, in line with analyst expectations.

The ECB said the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will be increased by 500 billion euros and extended until March 2022, while Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs) will be extended by one year.

Euro zone bond yields rose, with Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR up around 1 basis point at -0.59% after reaching a new low since November 9 early on Thursday.

Italian bond yields reversed early falls to trade flat on the day, at around 0.53% IT10YT=RR, after hitting a new record low at 0.50%.

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.3% to $1.211. It was trading at $1.209 just before the ECB.

European stock markets was stable, with STOXX 600 .STOXX index last down 0.25%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

