Euro zone bond yields edge lower after recent rises

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields moved lower on Wednesday after three sessions of increases as investors eyed a raft of issuance from European governments, and nervousness about the U.S. debt ceiling pervaded markets.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was 2.31%, down 3 basis points (bps) on the day, having risen from around a one-month intraday low of 2.174% last week.

"The sell off in the last few days has been mostly about supply. There are several risk factors out there, and a lot of investors are taking the opportunity to come to market," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

Bond yields move inversely with prices, and increased supply typically causes prices to fall.

"I think the impact of this will be fairly fleeting, we've been stuck in the same range for about the last two months, though there's been day-to-day volatility," Bouvet added.

Germany and France both held bond auctions on Wednesday, while Belgium issued new debt this week.

There is plenty to keep investors on edge, most notably in the United States with the stand-off over the debt ceiling.

Republican Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters on Tuesday that the two sides remained far apart on an agreement to lift the debt ceiling. But he said: "It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week. It's not that difficult to get to an agreement."

Also on Wednesday, the EU's statistics office confirmed preliminary data showing euro zone inflation accelerated in April, though underlying price growth slowed a touch.

Government bonds globally have been selling off this week as well, as markets reconsider expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates later this year.

Germany's two year yield DE2YT=RR was flat at 2.67%.

Italy's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the European periphery, was down 5 bps at 4.18%, meaning the closely watched gap between the German and Italian 10 year yield narrowed 5 bps to 186.1. DE10IT10YT=RR

Italy's two year yield was down 2 bps at 3.36%. IT10YT=RR, IT2YT=RR

Investors are also watching remarks by several European Central Bank policymakers scheduled for Wednesday.

