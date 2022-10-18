Euro zone bond yields edge higher with eyes on ECB policy, gilts in focus

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were heading back towards multi-year highs on Tuesday with investors focused on European Central Bank (ECB) policy, while the Bank of England (BoE) said a report that it could delay the start of quantitative tightening was inaccurate.

The BoE on Tuesday said it had not decided to delay again the start of its sales of government bonds, known as quantitative tightening (QT), after the Financial Times reported that another postponement was likely.

The central bank had previously delayed the start of QT from Oct. 6 until later this month due to the turmoil in the gilt market after the government's "mini-budget".

"Even before the Bank of England announcement European rates were higher across the board," said Joann Spadigam, rates strategist at NatWest Markets, adding that comments from ECB policy makers over the last week have been quite hawkish.

"But, since the BoE announcement, there's been a bigger move that's been UK led once again," Spadigam added.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was last up 5.5 basis points (bps) to 2.323%, after a fall of nine bps on Monday. DE10YT=RR

It reached an 11-year high of 2.423% last Wednesday.

Britain's 10-year gilt yield was up 7.5 bps at 4.05% after dropping 35 bps on Monday. GB10YT=RR

Eyes were on the ECB, with rate setters Isabel Schnabel, Joachim Nagel and Gabriel Makhlouf all scheduled to speak on Tuesday, two days before the bank's policymakers enter their quiet period before their October meeting.

Money markets are almost fully pricing in a 75 bp interest rate increase at the Oct. 27 meeting, according to data from Refinitiv.

"Despite signs of economic weakness, ECB officials overall have remained hawkish and shown a determination to bring inflation down," Lloyds Bank economist Nikesh Sawjani said.

Germany's two-year yield, more sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was up 4 bps to 1.993%. DE2YT=RR

The ECB's plans for shrinking its balance sheet were also in focus after two key ECB members said on Saturday the time for QT was fast approaching, although analysts were not expecting anything concrete to be announced next week.

"It seems like discussions are ongoing about quantitative tightening but we're not really expecting anything to be announced on that front," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, senior rates strategist at Rabobank.

On the supply front, Germany sold 1.78 billion euros in auction of its , with total bids covering less than half of the 4 billion euro target.

Meanwhile, Austria raised 1 billion euros from the sale of the first ever green T-bill, a move aimed at attracting shorter-term investors to buy environmentally-friendly assets.

