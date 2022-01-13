Euro zone bond yields edge higher after U.S. inflation relief fades

By Sara Rossi

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Thursday as relief that U.S. inflation did not surge by more than expected faded and market focus turned back to central banks' tightening policy path.

In the 12 months through December, the U.S. CPI accelerated 7%, following a 6.8% advance in November, in line with expectations of a Reuters poll.

With inflation running at its highest in nearly 40 years, U.S. central bankers are coalescing around a plan to start tapping the brakes on economic growth as soon as March, with further monetary policy tightening likely as the year goes on.

Euro zone bond yields have risen sharply in January mirroring U.S. Treasury as investors bet the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates as early as March.

But borrowing costs in Europe and the United States fell on Wednesday as the inflation reading was not as high as some had feared.

"Euro zone rates have moved lower yesterday in sympathy with the U.S., even outperforming. In the grander scheme though yields are still significantly higher from where they were just a few weeks ago," ING strategist wrote in a note to clients.

"Shifts in the policy stance given more persistent price pressures is one reason, but seasonally higher issuance activity at the start of the year is adding to the upward pressure," they added.

By 0850 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was up 2 basis points on the day at -0.039 DE10YT=RR after having risen as high as -0.014% on Tuesday, approaching positive yield territory for the first time since May 2019.

Italy's 10-year bond yields were up 2 basis points at 1.35% IT10YT=RR

In a busy period for government bond issuance, Ireland started the sale of a new 10-year bond, which will raise around 3 billion euros according to a source.

Cyprus also opened books for the sale of a new 10-year bond, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

Furthermore, Italy is due to sell up to 7 billion euros of three- and seven-year bonds at auction.

Later on the day investors focus is on Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard testimony before a Senate Banking Committee and on the European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Raissa Kasolowsky)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.