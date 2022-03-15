Euro zone bond yields edge down from multi-year highs

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the euro area were lower on Tuesday, with 10-year yields edging off their highest levels since late 2018 as a degree of caution set in a day ahead of a widely anticipated interest rate rise in the United States.

German, French and Dutch 10-year bond yields all shot up to fresh highs on Monday as hopes for progress in Ukraine/Russia talks and unease that surging inflation could prompt a more aggressive response from major central banks triggered a fresh selloff in world bond markets.

In early Tuesday trade, a degree of calm took hold. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down almost 5 basis points on the day at 0.33% DE10YT=RR. But it is up almost 17 bps so far this month.

The European Central Bank last week said it would end asset purchases in the third quarter, as rapidly rising inflation outweighed concerns about the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine for now.

And with the U.S. Federal Reserve widely expected to kick off a rate hiking cycle on Wednesday with a 25 basis points rise, markets are again ramping up bets on how far U.S. rates might climb in the face of surging inflation.

Annual consumer price inflation in the United States is running at a four-decade high near 8%, while euro area inflation is at a record high 5.8%.

"In contrast to prior episodes, yesterday's selloff was driven by the long and ultra-long end with 10-year Bund yields for example rising to the highest level year-to-date," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.

"We maintain our preference for selling Bund recoveries."

Most 10-year bond yields in the euro area were down 2-3 bps on the day, but holding near the highs hit on Monday.

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year, breakeven forward, held near its highest levels since 2013, trading above 2% EUIL5YF5Y=R.

Germany's finance minister meanwhile said on Monday the cabinet would approve a draft 2022 budget on Wednesday but that he would submit supplementary fiscal plans to parliament in the coming weeks to reflect the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

Analysts said they would be keeping an eye on the size of those new spending plans and what that means for issuance.

The German ZEW sentiment index is due to be released later on Tuesday, while ECB chief Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Susan Fenton)

