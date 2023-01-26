Euro zone bond yields edge down, await U.S. economic data

By Stefano Rebaudo

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged down on Thursday with investors pricing in an anticipated lack of more hawkish signals from the European Central Bank at its policy meeting next week.

Markets also await the U.S. GDP data later on Thursday, which should mark the last quarter of solid growth before the lagging effects of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes kick in, and could provide further clues about the U.S. monetary policy.

Analysts said ECB president Christine Lagarde might acknowledge that the rate outlook is data dependent and not reiterate that the terminal rate market pricing is too low.

European Central Bank policymakers such as Fabio Panetta said the ECB should only commit to a specific rate hike after February, while Joachim Nagel and Gabriel Makhlouf argued that rate increases might continue into the second quarter.

Some market participants recently speculated about a 50 bps rate hike in February and possibly 25 bps in March, with the tightening cycle ending soon.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's benchmark, was down 0.5 basis points (bps) at 2.15% by 0818 GMT. It hit its lowest in more than a month at 1.967% in mid-January, after reaching its highest since July 2011 at 2.569% at the beginning of 2023.

"Economic downside risks have diminished, but inflation is still significantly above its target, and underlying inflation is trending higher," said Olivier De Larouzière, Chief Investment Officer, Global Fixed Income at BNP Paribas.

"We expect the ECB to raise policy rates by 50bp at each of the next couple of council meetings before slowing to a 25bp pace and pausing, taking the deposit rate to 3.25% or higher," he added. "We expect the ECB to hold policy rates at restrictive levels for longer than in previous cycles until there is convincing evidence that underlying inflation is slowing."

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its key interest rate to 4.5% and became the first major central bank to say it would likely hold off on further increases for now.

"Signs that rate hikes are slowing down, at least outside of Europe, are fuelling hopes that the global rate hike cycle could be drawing to an end," said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR fell 1 bps to 4.08%, with the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR - a gauge of the risk premium for the bonds of highly indebted countries – at 189 bps.

