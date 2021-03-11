Euro zone bond yields ease ahead of ECB policy meeting

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged down on Thursday, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting later which is expected to give further direction on strategy.

U.S. Treasury borrowing costs slid on Wednesday following an auction of benchmark 10-year notes that was not as bad as feared, with higher dealer participation offsetting the somewhat tepid demand overall.

Euro area bond prices – which move inversely with yields - saw their worst performance in years in February, tracking U.S. Treasuries which came under selling pressure from expectations a huge stimulus package would boost economic growth and inflation.

The ECB barely increased its emergency bond purchases last week, according to data issued on Tuesday, stoking doubts about the bank's resolve to calm market nerves and support indebted governments through the pandemic.

With 10-year Bunds and the spread between German and Italian debt treading water around the -0.30% and 100 basis point level respectively, "the ECB will provide fresh direction today”, Commerzbank analysts told clients.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR was down 1.5 basis point at -0.32%.

Deutsche Bank economists said the ECB "is expected to emphasize its commitment to preserving favourable financing conditions", which encompasses sovereign yields, and its willingness to use the capacity and flexibility of its pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP).

But, according to Commerzbank, “such verbal assurances seem insufficient to trigger another leg higher in Bunds".

Despite the lack of direct intervention, real yields fell after ECB chief Christine Lagarde said on Feb. 22 the bank was "closely monitoring" rising borrowing costs.

They were also pressured by comments from ECB officials that suggested the bank’s focus was also on real yields and the GDP-weighted sovereign bond yield curve.

“Expectations for an explicit commitment for a sort of yield curve control... that board member Panetta suggested last week look set to get disappointed,” Commerzbank analysts added.

The market will see the third Treasury auction of the week, with $24 billion of 30-year paper coming to market, later on Thursday.

