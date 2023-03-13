Euro zone bond yields drop as SVB collapse prompt rates re-think

Refiles to add dropped letter in headline

March 13 (Reuters) - European short-dated bond yields fell on Monday, moving with U.S. peers, as investors assessed the broader fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse after U.S. authorities launched measures to shore up confidence in the banking system.

A rush into safe-haven assets triggered a tumble in euro area borrowing costs on Friday, while risk appetite was resilient on Monday as investors bet on a less aggressive monetary tightening path from the Federal Reserve.

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR> dropped 6 bps to 3.0% after hitting its lowest since Feb 24 at 2.959%.

Short-dated yields are most sensitive to changes in the policy rate outlook.

The U.S. 2-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR was down 12.5 basis points (bps) to 4.46% after touching its lowest level since Feb 6 at 4.343%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.