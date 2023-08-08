Euro zone bond yields drop as risk sentiment worsens, inflation fears ease

By Joice Alves

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dropped on Tuesday as a European Central Bank (ECB) survey showed consumers expect inflation to keep slowing, while risk sentiment worsened on sticky inflation in Germany, weak China trade data and pressure on Italian banks.

The ECB's monthly Consumer Expectations Survey showed the median respondent in the June edition expected inflation to average 3.4% over the next 12 months, down from 3.9% a month earlier, supporting expectations the bank is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

Yields also saw downward pressure from investors fleeing to the relative safety of sovereign debt from riskier assets. Bond prices move inversely with yields.

"The economic backdrop is much more concerning in Europe. Therefore, expectations for rate cuts in the euro area are accelerating, causing Bunds' outperformance," said Althea Spinozzi, Senior Fixed Income Strategist at Saxo Bank.

"We expect the ECB will stop hiking rates and begin to cut them before the Federal Reserve. That will support Bund's outperformance versus U.S. Treasuries".

The German yield curve narrowed its inversion this week. The gap between 2-year and 10-year German yields DE2DE10=RR was at -64.6 bps after hitting -56.8 bps on Monday, the smallest spread since June 9.

An inverted curve, which is usually a reliable indicator of a future recession, means markets are pricing events that would trigger rate cuts by central banks.

In another sign of China's faltering recovery, data showed imports and exports in the world's second largest economy fell much faster than expected in July, with imports down 12.4% from a year earlier while exports contracted 14.5%.

Investors have been focused also on U.S. government bond markets after Fitch downgraded the U.S. credit rating.

In the meantime, Italian banks came under pressure on Tuesday after Italy's cabinet approved a 40% windfall tax on lenders.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area benchmark, fell 13 basis points (bps) to 2.43%, a one-week low.

Italian 10-year yields IT10YT=RR were last down 11 bps at 4.14%, a sharp fall from an almost three-week high hit on Friday.

The Italian 2-year yields IT2YT=RR fell to an almost one-month low and were last down 6 bps at 3.68%.

A key gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone EUIL5YF5Y=R hovered around highs touched recently at 2.6489%, after rising to 2.6691% on Monday, the most in at least a decade, according to Refinitiv data.

