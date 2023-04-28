Euro zone bond yields drop as German economy and inflation slow

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Friday as data showed the German economy was weaker than expected in the first quarter and inflationary pressures are cooling.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is highly sensitive to changes in expectations about interest rates, was last down 12 basis points (bps) at 2.724%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Preliminary data showed that Germany's economy stagnated in the first quarter, compared to the previous three months. Economists had expected growth of 0.2%.

A flood of inflation data releases also gave the impression that price pressures in the euro zone are cooling.

Inflation slowed in Germany's regions in April, and came in lower than expected in Spain. France's inflation ticked up on a year-on-year basis.

France's 2-year bond yield FR2YT=RR was last down 11 bps at 2.862%. Spain's ES2YT=RR was 9 bps lower at 3.023%.

Adding slightly to the downward pressure on global yields was the decision by the Bank of Japan to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy in place, said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at ING.

Bouvet said the data suggested that the European Central Bank will reduce the pace of its interest rate increases to 25 bps at it monetary policy meeting next Thursday, although Tuesday's euro zone-wide inflation figures will be key.

"Unless we get really blowout numbers on consumer price inflation (next week), which doesn’t seem to be the case, it’s going to be 25," he said.

Investors were also waiting for first-quarter gross domestic product figures for the euro zone, due at 1100 CEST (0900 GMT), and for German national inflation data later in the day.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT, the bloc's benchmark, was last down 9 bps at 2.362%.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR was 10 bps lower at 4.251%.

The closely watched gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields rose to its highest in a month at 194 bps and was last at 188 bps.

After the economic data, traders increased their bets that the ECB will hike by 25 bps, rather than 50, next week.

According to market pricing, there is a roughly 80% chance of a 25 bp hike, up from around 70% earlier in the day.

